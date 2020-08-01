|
Thousands protest in Berlin against coronavirus restrictions (photos)
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — Thousands protested Germany’s coronavirus restrictions Saturday in a Berlin demonstration marking what organizers called “the end of the pandemic” — a declaration that comes just as authorities are voicing increasing concerns about an uptick in new infections. With few masks in sight, a dense crowd marched through downtown Berlin from the Brandenburg Gate. Protesters who came from across the country held up homemade signs with slogans like "Corona, false alarm," "We are being forced to wear a muzzle," "Natural defense instead of vaccination" and...
