Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thousands protest in Berlin against coronavirus restrictions (photos)

WorldNews Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Thousands protest in Berlin against coronavirus restrictions (photos)BERLIN (AP) — Thousands protested Germany’s coronavirus restrictions Saturday in a Berlin demonstration marking what organizers called “the end of the pandemic” — a declaration that comes just as authorities are voicing increasing concerns about an uptick in new infections. With few masks in sight, a dense crowd marched through downtown Berlin from the Brandenburg Gate. Protesters who came from across the country held up homemade signs with slogans like "Corona, false alarm," "We are being forced to wear a muzzle," "Natural defense instead of vaccination" and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Published
News video: 'Pandemic Freedom Day': Thousands protest in Berlin over COVID-19 restrictions

'Pandemic Freedom Day': Thousands protest in Berlin over COVID-19 restrictions 00:50

 Thousands of people gathered in Berlin on Saturday to protest against restrictions put in place to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.View on euronews

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Berlin Berlin Capital and largest city of Germany

Thousands protest in Berlin against coronavirus measures [Video]

Thousands protest in Berlin against coronavirus measures

Germany has been easing lockdown measures since late April but social-distancing rules remain in place, as does a requirement to wear masks on public transport and in shops.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:00Published

Coronavirus: Thousands protest in Germany against restrictions

 Demonstrators march though Berlin, saying face masks and other measures violate their rights.
BBC News

Fox found with impressive shoe collection in Berlin

 A Berlin mystery is solved as a fox is found to have many stolen flip flops and sports shoes.
BBC News

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Today in History for August 1st

 Highlights of this day in history: A shooting rampage takes place at the University of Texas clock tower; Germany declares war on Russia in World War I; Adolf..
USATODAY.com

Trump still defers to Putin, even as he dismisses US intelligence and the allies

 Written by David E. Sanger On the eve of accepting the Republican nomination for president four years ago, Donald Trump declared that he would pull out of NATO..
WorldNews

Coronavirus Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae

Covid update: Russia mass vaccination from Oct plan; Delhi 2nd sero survey [Video]

Covid update: Russia mass vaccination from Oct plan; Delhi 2nd sero survey

From the Russian government planning to roll out a mass vaccination drive from October 2020 after getting vaccine clearance by August, to India's case fatality rate dropping to 2.15%, the lowest since the lockdown began - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. India's total case tally has crossed the 16.95 lakh-mark, with over 36,500 deaths so far. The national capital has kickstarted its second round of serological survey, aimed at gauging the extent of the virus' spread. The first survey had suggested that almost a quarter of Delhi's population had been exposed to the Covid-causing virus. Meanwhile, the Assam government is planning to reopen schools, colleges and other education institutions by September 1. However, the final decision would be taken by the Union government, said Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. In international news, the United States of America is still struggling to get on top of the virus wave, even as expert Anthony Fauci expressed 'cautious optimism' about a vaccine being available by the end of the year. Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:09Published

In CA: Coronavirus claims state's youngest victim, and $600 benefit expires

 Complications related to coronavirus claim the life of the first Golden State youth. Congress leaves without extending unemployment benefits — your move,..
USATODAY.com
Polk teacher writes children's book to ease fears over coronavirus [Video]

Polk teacher writes children's book to ease fears over coronavirus

‘C is for Coronavirus,’ which is now available to buy, was her way of communicating the changes her family was going through to her son.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:43Published

Brandenburg Gate Brandenburg Gate Triumphal arch in Berlin, Germany


Related videos from verified sources

Preview Formula E Berlin 2020 - Simulator work [Video]

Preview Formula E Berlin 2020 - Simulator work

Andre Lotterer and Neel Jani prepare in the simulator in Weissach for the season finale of the Formula E 2020 in Berlin.

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 01:31Published
Whitmer Opens Casinos And Restricts Bars In Northern Michigan [Video]

Whitmer Opens Casinos And Restricts Bars In Northern Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday tightened pandemic restrictions in northern Michigan while letting Detroit's three casinos reopen at limited capacity after four-plus months of being closed to curb..

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 00:33Published
Defying Coronavirus Travel Restrictions May Lead To Financial Consequences [Video]

Defying Coronavirus Travel Restrictions May Lead To Financial Consequences

KDKA's Jon Delano reports on Coronavirus travel restrictions and what they could mean for your vacation plans.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:04Published

Tweets about this

Famous2J

Famous In CA: Coronavirus claims state's youngest victim, and $600 benefit expires https://t.co/D4baaVWdeP via @YahooNews 4 hours ago

GlobalPandemics

GlobalPandemic.NET ALERT: In CA: Coronavirus claims state's youngest victim, and $600 benefit expires - Global Pandemic News |… https://t.co/Flv3KTXg5T 19 hours ago

iepunjab

Express Punjab Punjab: A 10-day-old, the youngest casualty in Punjab due to novel coronavirus infection, was among 10 deaths repor… https://t.co/DwAI87qXUi 2 days ago

Report4America

Report for America A McKenzie County woman in her 20s with no underlying health conditions became the youngest person to die from… https://t.co/qGrfSX6v3n 3 days ago

dwatchnews

Democracy Watch News RT @inforum: COVID-19 claims youngest victim in North Dakota as state announces Bismarck area task force https://t.co/ulag93ZUMS 4 days ago

InForumBismarck

InForum Bismarck COVID-19 claims youngest victim in North Dakota as state announces Bismarck area task force https://t.co/fa9bs0xChj 4 days ago

WDAZTV

WDAZ News COVID-19 claims youngest victim in North Dakota as state announces Bismarck area task force https://t.co/rVkP5pckLk 4 days ago

gfherald

Grand Forks Herald COVID-19 claims youngest victim in North Dakota as state announces Bismarck area task force https://t.co/xnFrs9WLOb 4 days ago