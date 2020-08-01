Global  
 

Philippines losing virus war, doctors warn Duterte

Saturday, 1 August 2020
Philippines losing virus war, doctors warn DuterteDozens of doctors’ groups on Saturday warned that the Philippines was losing the coronavirus fight, urging President Rodrigo Duterte to tighten a recently eased lockdown as cases surged and hospitals turned away patients. Eighty medical associations representing tens of thousands of doctors signed the open letter, a day after the country posted a record single-day count of more than 4,000 new infections, pushing the total past 93,000....
Philippines Philippines Country in Southeast Asia

PAL rolls out RT PCR swab testing one stop shop at NAIA T2

 Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has rolled out a One Stop Shop (OSS) center at Terminal 2 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to perform the..
WorldNews

PH world’s second deadliest country for environmental defenders

 The Philippines, next to Colombia, rose as the world’s deadliest country for land and environment defenders and things are about to get worse amid the..
WorldNews

Philippines extends COVID-19 restrictions, makes vaccine pledge

 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday extended novel coronavirus restrictions in the capital, Manila, until mid-August and said the country would be..
WorldNews

Philippine President declares holiday on Eid al-Adha

 JAKARTA, July 30 -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday declared July 31 a national holiday to celebrate Eid al-Adha,...
WorldNews

Rodrigo Duterte Rodrigo Duterte Filipino politician and the 16th President of the Philippines

Philippines: deadliest country in Asia for land defenders

 The Philippines was the deadliest country in Asia for land and environmental defenders again last year while slipping to second most dangerous in the world..
WorldNews

China appreciates Duterte's remarks on South China Sea

 BEIJING - China appreciated the remarks of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on the South China Sea issue and stood ready to properly resolve maritime..
WorldNews

Philippines losing virus war, doctors warn Duterte

Philippines losing virus war, doctors warn Duterte Dozens of doctors’ groups on Saturday warned that the Philippines was losing the coronavirus fight, urging President Rodrigo Duterte to tighten a recently...
WorldNews Also reported by •Al Jazeera

Duterte pushes shift to e-governance to cut red tape

Duterte pushes shift to e-governance to cut red tape The national government is determined to shift to a paper-free work environment and provide digital frontline services to the people, President Duterte announced...
WorldNews Also reported by •Khaleej Times

Catholic leaders reject Duterte’s call to revive death penalty in Philippines

 CNA Staff, Jul 30, 2020 / 12:17 am (CNA).- Catholic leaders in the Philippines have spoken out against President Rodrigo Duterte’s call to reinstate the death...
CNA Also reported by •Japan TodayTIME

