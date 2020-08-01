Thousands in Russian Far East protest area governor’s arrest

Global  
 

Saturday, 1 August 2020
Thousands in Russian Far East protest area governor’s arrestMOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators rallied Saturday in the Russian Far East city of Khabarovsk to protest the arrest of the regional governor, continuing a three-week wave of opposition that has challenged the Kremlin. Khabarovsk Krai Gov. Sergei Furgal has been in a Moscow jail since his July 9 arrest on charges of...
 Several police officers are recovering from injuries and nearly a dozen protesters are under arrest after clashes on Manhattan's East Side on Tuesday. Tensions ignited when a protester was taken into custody in an unmarked van. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

Protesters have been demanding the governor of the region, Sergei Furgal, be released from prison.

Tens of thousands are protesting in the country's far east after the arrest of Sergei Furgal arrest amid charges of involvement in multiple murders. He got elected governor of the Khabarovsk region in 2018 after defeating the Kremlin-backed incumbent.View on euronews

Tens of thousands rally in Russia's far eastern city of Khabarovsk as new protests take place against the arrest of a popular regional governor amid charges of involvement in multiple murders.View on euronews

Foreign Interference in Elections: Is It Real or Just Political Noise?

 A recently concluded British Parliamentary inquiry has determined that Russia may have interfered in the 2016 Brexit referendum, which resulted in the departure..
WorldNews

Trump says he never confronted Putin about Russia bounty reports

 President Donald Trump said he never questioned Russian leader Vladimir Putin about U.S. intelligence reports that Moscow paid the Taliban to kill American..
WorldNews

Russian Intelligence Agencies Push Disinformation on Coronavirus Pandemic

 Declassified U.S. intelligence accuses Moscow of pushing propaganda through alternative websites as Russia refines techniques used in 2016.
NYTimes.com

Russian Federal Security Service Prevents Terror Attack in Moscow

 MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday it had prevented a terror attack that a Central Asian national planned to stage in a..
WorldNews

Thousands of people marched in the Russian far eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday for the fourth weekend in a row, protesting at President Vladimir Putin's handling of a local political crisis. Soraya Ali reports.

Demonstrators in Khabarovsk, Russia, continue for the third week calling for a fair trial of the former regional governor, Sergei Furgal.View on euronews

Thousands protest against Kremlin in Russian far east for third weekend

 MOSCOW (Reuters) - Thousands of people marched in the Russian far eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday for the third weekend in a row, protesting at President..
WorldNews

Locals called for Vladimir Putin to step down as they demonstrated against the arrest of the Khabarovsk region's governor Sergei FurgalView on euronews

Protesters in Russia's Khabarovsk region took to the streets on Saturday (July 18) calling for the release of governor Sergei Furgal. Footage shows protesters chanting: "Furgal is our choice" and..

Protesters are rallying again in southeast Russia in support of a popular regional governor who has been arrested for murder, citing political charges.

