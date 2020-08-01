Thousands in Russian Far East protest area governor’s arrest Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

(AP) — Thousands of demonstrators rallied Saturday in the Russian Far East city of Khabarovsk to protest the arrest of the regional governor, continuing a three-week wave of opposition that has challenged the Kremlin. Khabarovsk Krai Gov. Sergei Furgal has been in a Moscow jail since his July 9 arrest on charges of...


