British Airways pilots back job loss deal
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
LONDON: British Airways pilots have overwhelmingly voted to accept a deal cutting wages by 20 per cent with 270 jobs lost, according to aviation union BALPA. The deal, announced Friday, comes as the airline struggles with the economic impact of the coronavirus...
