F1: Bottas beats Hamilton in Mercedes one-two in final practice

Is Mercedes-Benz Axing Seven Models?



At a dealer webinar last month, Automotive News learned that Mercedes-Benz will cut seven models from its US lineup. Business Insider said the luxury car maker has saturated the US market. An unnamed source tells Business Insider there could be more than seven models cut in the United States. They claim the coupe and convertible versions of the S-Class, C-Class, E-Class, the CLS coupe, and one of Mercedes-AMG's GT models might also get cut.

