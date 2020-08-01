Global  
 

F1: Bottas beats Hamilton in Mercedes one-two in final practice

Saturday, 1 August 2020
F1: Bottas beats Hamilton in Mercedes one-two in final practiceSILVERSTONE: outpaced championship leader to top the times as Mercedes led the way in Saturday's final free practice for Sunday's . The Finn, who started from pole position for last year's race, edged out the six-time world champion, who is seeking a record-extending seventh win in his home event, by 0.138 seconds. After Friday's extraordinary heat, conditions...
