Trudeau admits seeing red flags on WE deal
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated again Friday that he asked for a review of giving WE Charity the contract for the Canada Student Service Grant after red flags were raised. Trudeau was following a line that he had put forward at committee on Thursday, that his own close ties to the charity made him reconsider the deal. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser, or tap here to see...
Justin Trudeau 23rd Prime Minister of Canada
Trudeau regrets granting contract to charity groupCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he regrets granting a multi-million dollar contract to a charity group to administer a student grant program. (July..
USATODAY.com
WE charity scandal - A simple guide to the new crisis for TrudeauHow a multimillion-dollar scheme to help students embroiled Trudeau and his family in controversy.
BBC News
Canada to not recognise 'Punjab 2020 Referendum' event organised by SFJNEW DELHI: In a significant victory for , the Justin Trudeau government stated this week that they would not recognise the Punjab 2020 organised by the..
WorldNews
Trudeau strains to contain political scandal engulfing his familyCanada Trudeau strains to contain political scandal engulfing his family Moving forward, Trudeau and Morneau may have to deal with more problems. Canadian Prime..
WorldNews
We Charity Canadian charity
New Ethics Scandal Could End Trudeau's Career
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
