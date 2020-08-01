Low mortgage rates help homebuyers as prices rise — if they can qualify
6 days ago) The national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell to 2.98% in mid-June, but economic uncertainty during the pandemic has led banks to tighten their lending standards.
Don’t make the same mistake twice. Financial advisers say be careful when it comes to buying a home. Interest rates are at a historic low, but don’t be fooled and make the same mistake people made before the housing market crash in 2008 with adjustable rate mortgages.
Experts warn shop smart as mortgage interest rates hit historic low 01:53
