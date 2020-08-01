Global  
 

Low mortgage rates help homebuyers as prices rise — if they can qualify

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
The national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell to 2.98% in mid-June, but economic uncertainty during the pandemic has led banks to tighten their lending standards.
 Don’t make the same mistake twice. Financial advisers say be careful when it comes to buying a home. Interest rates are at a historic low, but don’t be fooled and make the same mistake people made before the housing market crash in 2008 with adjustable rate mortgages.

