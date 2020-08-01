Global  
 

Arizona congressman tests positive for virus; 2nd this week

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee said Saturday he tested positive for the coronavirus days after he sat close to another member of the panel, Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, who also tested positive. Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., said in a statement that he has the virus but, like Gohmert, has […]
