Pulisic pain: Injury after scoring in first FA Cup final
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — A dream scoring start to his first FA Cup final ended in agony for Christian Pulisic. Now the American will miss the chance to help Chelsea overturn a 3-0 deficit against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last-16 next Saturday. The 21-year-old winger had to be helped off the field in Saturday’s […]
