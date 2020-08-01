Pulisic pain: Injury after scoring in first FA Cup final Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — A dream scoring start to his first FA Cup final ended in agony for Christian Pulisic. Now the American will miss the chance to help Chelsea overturn a 3-0 deficit against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last-16 next Saturday. The 21-year-old winger had to be helped off the field in Saturday’s […] 👓 View full article

