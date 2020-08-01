Global  
 

Pulisic pain: Injury after scoring in first FA Cup final

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — A dream scoring start to his first FA Cup final ended in agony for Christian Pulisic. Now the American will miss the chance to help Chelsea overturn a 3-0 deficit against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last-16 next Saturday. The 21-year-old winger had to be helped off the field in Saturday’s […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: FA Cup final preview: Arsenal v Chelsea

FA Cup final preview: Arsenal v Chelsea 01:20

 Two of the Premier League's youngest managers will go head-to-head at Wembleylooking for their first piece of silverware in their managerial careers.Arsenal face London rivals Chelsea in the first FA Cup final without fans inattendance.

