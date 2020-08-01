Q&A: What would a US ban on Chinese-owned app TikTok mean?
Saturday, 1 August 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump says he wants to take action to ban TikTok, a popular Chinese-owned video app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns. The threat comes as Microsoft Corp. is in advanced talks to buy the Chinese app, owned by Bytedance Ltd., according to a person […]
