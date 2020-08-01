Global  
 

Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth following relegation from EPL

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has left the club following its relegation from the Premier League. Howe was English league football’s second longest-serving manager having begun his second spell at the south-coast club in October 2012 and leading it into the Premier League in 2015. Bournemouth said Howe, who also played more […]
