Gilgeous-Alexander scores 19 to help Thunder top Jazz 110-94 Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 points, Chris Paul added 18 and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Utah Jazz 110-94 on Saturday in their first game of the restart. Steven Adams had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Danilo Gallinari added 15 points and the Thunder shot 53 percent from […] 👓 View full article

