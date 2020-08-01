Baby Trout: Angels’ Mike, Jessica Trout welcome first child
Saturday, 1 August 2020 () ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Three-time AL Most Valuable Player Mike Trout is now a first-time dad. The Los Angeles Angels center fielder and his wife, Jessica, announced the birth of their first child Saturday, a boy named Beckham Aaron Trout. “Our greatest gift from above,” Mike Trout wrote on his Twitter account while posting a […]
