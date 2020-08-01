Baby Trout: Angels’ Mike, Jessica Trout welcome first child

HT Digital Content - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Published Watch: Wishes pour in as Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic welcome baby boy 01:30 Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his partner, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic, welcomed their first child on July 30. The Indian cricketer has been blessed with a baby boy. Pandya announced the news on Instagram. "We are blessed with our baby boy," he wrote. Hardik posted a...