Baby Trout: Angels’ Mike, Jessica Trout welcome first child

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Three-time AL Most Valuable Player Mike Trout is now a first-time dad. The Los Angeles Angels center fielder and his wife, Jessica, announced the birth of their first child Saturday, a boy named Beckham Aaron Trout. “Our greatest gift from above,” Mike Trout wrote on his Twitter account while posting a […]
Related news from verified sources

MLB Star Mike Trout and Wife Jessica Welcome Baby Boy

 Welcome to the world of parenthood, Mike Trout! The Los Angeles Angels baseball player and his wife Jessica Trout welcomed their first child into the world...
E! Online

Trout hits paternity list, will be away from Angels

 Three-time MVP Mike Trout was placed on the paternity leave list by the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. Trout and wife Jessica are expecting their first child.
ESPN


