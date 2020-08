George, Clippers rain 3s on Pelicans in 126-103 blowout Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla (AP) — Paul George made three straight 3-pointers in the opening minutes and had eight overall for 28 points for the Los Angeles Clippers, who rode a team-record barrage of long-range shots to beat the faltering New Orleans Pelicans 126-103 Saturday. The Clippers broke the franchise record by making 25 of […]