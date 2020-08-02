Global  
 

Missing Maple Valley woman found alive

Seattle Times Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Eight days after being reported missing on Highway 2, Gia Fuda, 18, was found alive Saturday by search and rescue crews, said the King County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Ryan Abbott said the young woman “was found somewhere in the woods, and she was conscious.” He said Fuda was taken to a hospital for observation. Abbott […]
