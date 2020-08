Congregations banned at temples in Erode for Aadi Perukku Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The district administration has banned congregations for Aadi Perukku at Sangameswarar temple at Bhavani and Magudeswarar temple at Kodumudi on Sunday 👓 View full article

