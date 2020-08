HT Digital Content - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Published ‘Disengagement of Indian, Chinese troops along LAC not yet complete’: India 03:05 India on Thursday said the disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is not yet complete. “There has been some progress made towards this objective but the disengagement process has as yet not been completed. The Senior Commanders of the two sides will be...