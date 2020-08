Freeland throws 6 innings of 2-hit ball, Rox beat Padres 6-1 Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland pitched six innings of two-hit ball and was backed by the superb defense of Trevor Story and Nolan Arenado as the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 on Saturday night. Freeland (2-0) allowed a two-out single to Tommy Pham in the first and then retired 13 in a […] 👓 View full article

