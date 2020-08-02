Barron Trump’s private school to stay closed for now
Sunday, 2 August 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump insists that schools reopen so students can go back to their classrooms, but the Maryland private school where his son Barron is enrolled is among those under county orders to stay closed. Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said his order to stay closed for in-person instruction through […]
The school attended by President Donald Trump and Melania Trump's youngest son, Barron, has ended on-campus learning. The news comes as the president demands a return to in-person classes around the country. On Friday, CNN reports Montgomery County, Maryland, ordered that private schools not conduct...
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is comfortable with his son, Barron, and grandchildren going back to school, arguing that schools should be open despite concerns from many that..
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Friday was asked if President Trump and the First Lady have decided whether their son Barron Trump will go back to school in the fall as the president pushes for..