Barron Trump’s private school to stay closed for now

Seattle Times Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump insists that schools reopen so students can go back to their classrooms, but the Maryland private school where his son Barron is enrolled is among those under county orders to stay closed. Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said his order to stay closed for in-person instruction through […]
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: 'First Son' Barron Trump Won't Be Returning To School This Fall--In Person, Anyway

'First Son' Barron Trump Won't Be Returning To School This Fall--In Person, Anyway 00:44

 The school attended by President Donald Trump and Melania Trump's youngest son, Barron, has ended on-campus learning. The news comes as the president demands a return to in-person classes around the country. On Friday, CNN reports Montgomery County, Maryland, ordered that private schools not conduct...

