Gaudreau, Backlund score PPGs as Flames beat Jets 4-1 Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Backlund scored power-play goals to lead the Calgary Flames to a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night in the opener of their qualifying round series. Tobias Rieder had a short-handed goal and Andrew Mangiapane added an empty-netter for Calgary. Cam Talbot stopped 17 shots. […] 👓 View full article

