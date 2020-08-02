|
NBA: Kyle Lowry leads Toronto Raptors to win over LA Lakers
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Kyle Lowry stars in the Toronto Raptors' 107-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Orlando.
