NBA: Kyle Lowry leads Toronto Raptors to win over LA Lakers

After a four-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA is back at its bubble campus at Disney World in Orlando.

Jonathan Isaac has become the first NBA athlete to stand for the national anthem as the league restarted its season after a 20-week pause due to Covid-19,..

(CNN)The Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers took their game down to the wire on Thursday -- just like the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans did..

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James calls for his fellow NBA players to "keep our foot on the gas" in the push for racial justice as the season resumes in..

LeBron James had a message after lifting the Lakers to a victory over the Clippers with a clutch basket late.

USA TODAY Sports experts reveal the burning questions that they want answered as the 2019-20 NBA season restarts in the Orlando bubble.

Eric Camarillo was once homeless, and now it's his mission to help the thousands of people experiencing homelessness in his city of Orlando.

All players and coaches, as well as the referees, knelt during the anthem to protest systemic racism ahead of the NBA's first game in Orlando.

Todd Fuhrman: The Lakers could show some fatigue vs the Raptors



LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers will face the Toronto Raptors Saturday, Todd Fuhrman explains why he likes the Raptors against the Lakers. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:09 Published 1 day ago

Kyle Kuzma Critiques Amateur Basketball Players' Tapes



Los Angeles Lakers power forward Kyle Kuzma may only be 24-years-old, but he has a ton of wisdom to share. We asked amateur basketball players to send us their tapes for an NBA star to critique and you.. Credit: GQ Duration: 11:28 Published on June 23, 2020