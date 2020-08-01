Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19

Hindu Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Mr. Shah requests people who came in contact with him to self-isolate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Amit Shah tests positive for Coronavirus, admitted to hospital | Oneindia News

Amit Shah tests positive for Coronavirus, admitted to hospital | Oneindia News 01:18

 Union home minister Amit Shah has tested positive for coronavirus, the minister tweeted on Sunday afternoon. He said he is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. Shah Tweeted, On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

HM Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

HM Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19

Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for COVID-19 on August 02. Home Minister announced on Twitter that he got tested after initial symptoms. Minister has urged people who were in contact should..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published
Covid: Amit Shah found infected, hospitalised on 'advice of doctors' [Video]

Covid: Amit Shah found infected, hospitalised on 'advice of doctors'

India's Union Home minister Amit Shah tested positive for Covid-19 infection on August 2. He tweeted about the positive diagnosis, saying that he got tested after showing initial symptoms of the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:31Published
Amit Shah pays tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, hails his contribution to freedom movement [Video]

Amit Shah pays tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, hails his contribution to freedom movement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary. Shah said that Tilak dedicated his entire life to India’s freedom struggle. He also urged..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (August 2) tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus infection and has been admitted to a hospital. 
Zee News Also reported by •DNAHinduKhaleej TimesIndian ExpressIndiaTimes

Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda wish Amit Shah speedy recovery after he tests COVID-19 positive

 After Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus, several union ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA

COVID-19: 'Amit Shah present in last cabinet meet, but strict protocols followed'

 As Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to a hospital on Sunday following him testing positive for coronavirus, government sources say he was present in...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this