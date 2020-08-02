Global  
 

Portland Police Declare Unlawful Assembly during Protest

VOA News Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
The Portland Police Bureau declares an unlawful assembly Saturday night when people gathered outside a police precinct in Oregon's largest city and threw bottles towards officers, police say
Video Credit: The Guardian Studio - Published
News video: Portland mayor teargassed by federal agents during protest

Portland mayor teargassed by federal agents during protest 01:12

 The mayor of Portland was teargassed by federal agents during protests against the presence of the agents sent by Donald Trump to quell unrest in the city. Ted Wheeler, the Democratic mayor of the city in Oregon, said it was the first time he had been teargassed. Protesters had lit a large fire and...

