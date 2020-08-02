Global  
 

Apple Fire spreads and forces evacuations in California's Cherry Valley

USATODAY.com Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Homes are evacuated as the Apple Fire continues to grow in Southern California.
News video: Apple Fire Burns At Least 1,900 Acres, 1 Home Destroyed

Apple Fire Burns At Least 1,900 Acres, 1 Home Destroyed 03:27

 A large brush fire blackened approximately 1,900 acres and threatened homes Saturday in Cherry Valley, prompting the evacuation of residents from a number of neighborhoods.

Thousands to evacuate as Apple Fire grows in Southern California

 About 7,800 people have been ordered to leave their homes as of Saturday afternoon.
Apple Fire in Southern California prompts home evacuations

 By Saturday night, the fire had spread to over 12,000 acres and more than 2,500 homes were ordered to evacuate.
Tired of living in fear, some Latinos are buying guns to feel more safe

 (CNN)After overhearing constant racist and anti-immigrant comments made by his neighbors, Tony Martinez said he knew he needed to find a way to feel safer. He..
