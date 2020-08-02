|
Apple Fire spreads and forces evacuations in California's Cherry Valley
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Homes are evacuated as the Apple Fire continues to grow in Southern California.
Thousands to evacuate as Apple Fire grows in Southern CaliforniaAbout 7,800 people have been ordered to leave their homes as of Saturday afternoon.
USATODAY.com
Apple Fire in Southern California prompts home evacuationsBy Saturday night, the fire had spread to over 12,000 acres and more than 2,500 homes were ordered to evacuate.
CBS News
