Wilford Brimley, star of 'Cocoon' and 'The Natural,' dies at 85: 'He was one of a kind'
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Wilford Brimley, the actor who starred in films such as "Cocoon" and "The Natural" and later was a famous pitchman for Quaker Oats, has died at 85.
