Wilford Brimley, star of 'Cocoon' and 'The Natural,' dies at 85: 'He was one of a kind'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Wilford Brimley, the actor who starred in films such as "Cocoon" and "The Natural" and later was a famous pitchman for Quaker Oats, has died at 85.
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Wilford Brimley has died aged 85

Wilford Brimley has died aged 85 01:18

 Movie star Wilford Brimley - who starred in films such as 'The China Syndrome', 'The Thing', and 'The Natural' - has died age 85.

Wilford Brimley, "Cocoon" star and Quaker Oats pitchman, dies

 In recent years, Brimley's pitchwork for Liberty Mutual had turned him into an internet sensation for his drawn out pronunciation of diabetes as "diabeetus."
CBS News

