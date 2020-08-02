Global  
 

Aubameyang coy over Arsenal future after FA Cup triumph

WorldNews Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Aubameyang coy over Arsenal future after FA Cup triumphLONDONArsenal hot shot striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remained coy over his future at the Emirates Stadium after leading the Gunners to FA Cup glory. Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal recorded a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Aubameyang double helps Arsenal beat Chelsea for 14th FA Cup trophy

Aubameyang double helps Arsenal beat Chelsea for 14th FA Cup trophy 03:45

 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores twice as Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final as Mikel Arteta earns first trophy as the Gunners manager.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Gabonese footballer

Mikel Arteta lauds praise on FA Cup final hero Aubameyang [Video]

Mikel Arteta lauds praise on FA Cup final hero Aubameyang

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was full of praise for his side and his topgoalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after they won the 2020 FA Cup, beatingChelsea 2-1 at an empty Wembley Stadium.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:55Published

Aubameyang 'would cost zillions to replace' - but will he stay at Arsenal?

 Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would "cost zillions to replace" and manager Mikel Arteta wants to "build his squad around him" so will he stay?
BBC News

FA Cup final 2020: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea - Aubameyang double secures victory

 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores both goals as Arsenal come from behind against Chelsea to win the Heads Up FA Cup for a record 14th time at a near-empty..
BBC News

Arsenal F.C. Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England

FA Cup final: The Wembley showpiece that deserved so much more

 As Arsenal beat Chelsea to lift the FA Cup behind closed doors, BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty reflects on a surreal experience.
BBC News

FA Cup FA Cup Annual knockout football competition in English football


London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Total COVID-19 cases worldwide stand at over 17 million

 CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports from London on the worldwide impacts of COVID-19
CBS News
Boris Johnson ‘orders preparations to avoid second national lockdown’ [Video]

Boris Johnson ‘orders preparations to avoid second national lockdown’

Boris Johnson has ordered officials to work-up a plan for avoiding a secondnational lockdown, according to reports. The Prime Minister is consideringasking the elderly to shield once again and is mulling lockdown-likeconditions for London should there be a second wave of coronavirus infections,The Sunday Telegraph and The Sunday Times said. The claims come after MrJohnson was forced to announce a slow down of the lockdown easing on Friday,with planned relaxations for the leisure and beauty sectors delayed after arise in Covid-19 cases was recorded, with prevalence in the community thoughtto be rising for the first time since May.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Police shut down illegal London house party attended by more than 150 people

 Neighbours call police after AirBnb property used to host 'gigantic party that quickly got out of hand'
Independent

Tory failure to suspend MP over alleged rape is 'shocking', says Jess Phillips

 Fomer minister was questioned by police in London on Saturday and released on bail
Independent

