|
Nancy Pelosi Says She’s Lost Confidence In Deborah Birx For Allowing Donald Trump To Spread Disinformation
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Nancy Pelosi says she has lost confidence in top White House expert Dr. Deborah Birx, saying the coordinator of the coronavirus task force has allowed Donald...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nancy Pelosi 52nd speaker of the United States House of Representatives
Deborah Birx slammed by both Trump, Pelosi in her role as White House coronavirus coordinatorPelosi told CNN Monday she didn't have "any confidence" in Birx, saying she has "enabled" Trump and not done enough to correct faulty medical claims.
USATODAY.com
Facebook labels a second manipulated video of Nancy Pelosi video as "partly false"
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:39Published
[CDATA[Facebook labels a second manipulated video of Nancy Pelosi video as "partly false"]]
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:38Published
Donald Trump Slams Dr. Birx As ‘Pathetic’ After Her Comments On Nancy PelosiPresident Donald Trump took to Twitter this morning to call out Dr. Deborrah Birx, who is a member of his coronavirus task force,...
WorldNews
Another doctored video of Nancy Pelosi goes viral on FacebookDespite being labeled as partly false, the video remains up on Facebook.
CBS News
Deborah Birx American physician and diplomat
Trump claims coronavirus is "receding," despite surge in casesA day after Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said the coronavirus is now "extraordinarily widespread," President Trump contradicted her,..
CBS News
Trump criticizes Dr. Birx after she issues dire coronavirus warningPresident Trump lashed out at Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx after she said the U.S. had entered a dangerous new phase of the pandemic. Mr...
CBS News
Behind the Trump administration's mixed messaging on coronavirusPresident Trump attacked White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx after she the country entered a new and "widespread" phase of the pandemic...
CBS News
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Trump Appointee With History of Anti-L.G.B.T.Q. Remarks Leaves Aid AgencyMerritt Corrigan, the former deputy White House liaison for the U.S. Agency for International Development, had drawn scrutiny shortly after being named to the..
NYTimes.com
White House denies Vanity Fair report on Jared Kushner's "secret plan"White House officials have denied reporting by Vanity Fair alleging that the government declined to implement a plan for national coronavirus testing that was..
CBS News
Democrats and Republicans split on enhanced unemployment benefitsWhite House officials resumed talks with lawmakers for a coronavirus relief package Monday. Skyler Henry joined CBSN with the latest on negotiations and more out..
CBS News
Trump threatens that TikTok will ‘close down’ on September 15th unless an American company buys itBased on wallpaper by Michael Gillett (Wallpaper Hub)
President Donald Trump claims that TikTok will “be out of business in the United States” on..
The Verge
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
8/3/20: Red and BlueMixed messaging from the Trump administration; Democrats subpoena State Dept. aides
CBS News
Trump 2020 Stickers Slapped on Black Bears, Animal Rights Group Offers RewardPresident Trump has the black bear vote ... at least that's what someone wants you to think after a Trump 2020 sticker on a wild animals tracking collar. Help..
TMZ.com
What's going on with TikTok?Microsoft confirmed it wants to acquire TikTok after President Trump threatened to ban the app.
BBC News
Trump slams Nevada lawmakers over mail-in votingPresident Donald Trump says his administration plans to sue Nevada after the state's lawmakers passed a bill to mail active voters ballots ahead of the November..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this