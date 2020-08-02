Global  
 

Nancy Pelosi Says She’s Lost Confidence In Deborah Birx For Allowing Donald Trump To Spread Disinformation

WorldNews Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Nancy Pelosi Says She’s Lost Confidence In Deborah Birx For Allowing Donald Trump To Spread DisinformationNancy Pelosi says she has lost confidence in top White House expert Dr. Deborah Birx, saying the coordinator of the coronavirus task force has allowed Donald...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump labels Birx 'pathetic' in tweet

Trump labels Birx 'pathetic' in tweet 02:17

 [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump took a public swipe at White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx a day after she said infections from the virus were "extraordinarily widespread" in the U.S. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Deborah Birx slammed by both Trump, Pelosi in her role as White House coronavirus coordinator

 Pelosi told CNN Monday she didn't have "any confidence" in Birx, saying she has "enabled" Trump and not done enough to correct faulty medical claims.
Facebook labels a second manipulated video of Nancy Pelosi video as "partly false" [Video]

Facebook labels a second manipulated video of Nancy Pelosi video as "partly false"

Facebook was strongly criticised for not removing a similarly edited video of the US House Speaker in May 2019.View on euronews

Donald Trump Slams Dr. Birx As ‘Pathetic’ After Her Comments On Nancy Pelosi

 President Donald Trump took to Twitter this morning to call out Dr. Deborrah Birx, who is a member of his coronavirus task force,...
Another doctored video of Nancy Pelosi goes viral on Facebook

 Despite being labeled as partly false, the video remains up on Facebook.
Trump claims coronavirus is "receding," despite surge in cases

 A day after Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said the coronavirus is now "extraordinarily widespread," President Trump contradicted her,..
Trump criticizes Dr. Birx after she issues dire coronavirus warning

 President Trump lashed out at Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx after she said the U.S. had entered a dangerous new phase of the pandemic. Mr...
Behind the Trump administration's mixed messaging on coronavirus

 President Trump attacked White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx after she the country entered a new and "widespread" phase of the pandemic...
Trump Appointee With History of Anti-L.G.B.T.Q. Remarks Leaves Aid Agency

 Merritt Corrigan, the former deputy White House liaison for the U.S. Agency for International Development, had drawn scrutiny shortly after being named to the..
White House denies Vanity Fair report on Jared Kushner's "secret plan"

 White House officials have denied reporting by Vanity Fair alleging that the government declined to implement a plan for national coronavirus testing that was..
Democrats and Republicans split on enhanced unemployment benefits

 White House officials resumed talks with lawmakers for a coronavirus relief package Monday. Skyler Henry joined CBSN with the latest on negotiations and more out..
Trump threatens that TikTok will ‘close down’ on September 15th unless an American company buys it

President Donald Trump claims that TikTok will “be out of business in the United States” on..
8/3/20: Red and Blue

 Mixed messaging from the Trump administration; Democrats subpoena State Dept. aides
Trump 2020 Stickers Slapped on Black Bears, Animal Rights Group Offers Reward

 President Trump has the black bear vote ... at least that's what someone wants you to think after a Trump 2020 sticker on a wild animals tracking collar. Help..
What's going on with TikTok?

 Microsoft confirmed it wants to acquire TikTok after President Trump threatened to ban the app.
Trump slams Nevada lawmakers over mail-in voting

 President Donald Trump says his administration plans to sue Nevada after the state's lawmakers passed a bill to mail active voters ballots ahead of the November..
Trump rips 'pathetic' Deborah Birx for response over Nancy Pelosi criticism [Video]

Trump rips 'pathetic' Deborah Birx for response over Nancy Pelosi criticism

Trump rips 'pathetic' Deborah Birx for response over Nancy Pelosi criticism

Trump Task Force Member Dr. Birx Says Pandemic Has Entered New Phase [Video]

Trump Task Force Member Dr. Birx Says Pandemic Has Entered New Phase

Trump Task Force Member Dr. Birx Says Pandemic Has Entered New Phase Dr. Deborah Birx made the warnings during a Sunday interview on CNN's 'State of the Union.' Dr. Deborah Birx , via CNN Dr...

Trump Ponders Eating Worms Over Americans Approving More Of Fauci Than Him [Video]

Trump Ponders Eating Worms Over Americans Approving More Of Fauci Than Him

Despite insisting that he has a 'very good' relationship with Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Donald Trump admitted Tuesday that one thing escaped him. Namely, Trump wondered why the doctor's approval..

CNN’s Cuomo Asks If Trump Campaign Email Promoting Masks Is Really ‘Enough’: ‘Where Was That Months Ago?!’

 After President Donald Trump's campaign sent out an email promoting mask-wearing, CNN's Chris Cuomo asked on Monday, "Where was this months ago!?" in regards to...
TikTok is at the heart of a wild geopolitical dogfight which means Microsoft might buy it. Here's what's going on.

TikTok is at the heart of a wild geopolitical dogfight which means Microsoft might buy it. Here's what's going on. · News broke on Friday that TikTok-owner ByteDance is being pressured by the Trump administration to divest its US business, and Microsoft was in the running to...
‘Trump And The Holy Land: 2016-2020: The Deal Of The Century’ – Book Launch

‘Trump And The Holy Land: 2016-2020: The Deal Of The Century’ – Book Launch Meticulously researched and written by Eurasia Review’s Middle East correspondent, Neville Teller, ‘Trump and the Holy Land: 2016-2020’ is the only full...
