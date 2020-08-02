|
Tight end Matt LaCosse becomes eighth player on Patriots to opt out of season
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Patriots T E Matt LaCosse became the eight player on the team to opt out. He will miss season due to family-related reasons; his wife is pregnant.
