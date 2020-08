You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Yoenis Cespedes Update: Mets Baseball Player Decides To Opt Out of Season Yoenis Cespedes has been found after not showing up to the ballpark for a scheduled baseball game on Sunday (August 2). The 34-year-old baseball player for the...

Just Jared 2 hours ago



Cespedes' 1st HR since '18 powers Mets' 1-0 win Yoenis Cespedes homered for the first time since his last major league game in July 2018 to give the Mets a 1-0 win in their season opener.

ESPN 1 week ago





Tweets about this