Lord & Taylor Files for Bankruptcy as Retail Collapses Pile Up

NYTimes.com Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
The department store, which traces its roots to 1826, was struggling before the coronavirus hit.
 New York (CNN Business) Becoming the latest of many retailers to declare bankruptcy during the coroanvirus pandemic, department store Lord & Taylor has filed for Chapter 11. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sunday, according to court documents. The bankruptcy comes almost a year...

