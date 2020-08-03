Global  
 

Trump will take action on Chinese software in 'coming days,' says Pompeo

Deutsche Welle Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
The US Secretary of State said President Trump is days away from taking broad action on Chinese software companies. Microsoft hopes to buy TikTok by mid September.
You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

