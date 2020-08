Journalist shot dead in violent Mexican state Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

ACAPULCO, Mexico (Reuters) - Gunmen shot dead a journalist early on Sunday in the Mexican city of Iguala in the southwestern state of Guerrero, local authorities said, in what was at least the fourth murder of a reporter in the country this year. ...... ACAPULCO, Mexico (Reuters) - Gunmen shot dead a journalist early on Sunday in the Mexican city of Iguala in the southwestern state of Guerrero, local authorities said, in what was at least the fourth murder of a reporter in the country this year. ...... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Iguala City in Guerrero, Mexico

Tweets about this