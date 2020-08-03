|
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the second NFL head coach test positive for COVID-19.
