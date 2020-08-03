Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the second NFL head coach test positive for COVID-19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Doug Pederson Doug Pederson American football coach and former player


Philadelphia Eagles Philadelphia Eagles National Football League franchise in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

DeSean Jackson Apologises After Posting Anti-Semitic Message [Video]

DeSean Jackson Apologises After Posting Anti-Semitic Message

The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver experienced overwhelming backlash after he posted a quote from Hitler to his Instagram story feed on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID-19: DCGI nod to Serum Institute of India for phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of Oxford vaccine candidate

 Government officials told PTI that the approval for conducting phase 2 and 3 clinical trials by the SII was granted by DCGI Dr V G Somani late Sunday night after..
IndiaTimes
'COVID Curry' and 'Mask Naan' key attractions at Jodhpur restaurant [Video]

'COVID Curry' and 'Mask Naan' key attractions at Jodhpur restaurant

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, a restaurant in Jodhpur has introduced a special cuisine to spread awareness. 'COVID Curry' and 'Mask Naan' on food menu have caught all the attention. "I came here to celebrate friendship day, the COVID curry and mask naan grabbed my attention," said a customer at the eatery. "We are taking precautions and have also started digital menu. We want to spread awareness through special cuisine," restaurant owner said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:11Published

Three Newcastle pubs shut as NSW records 13 new coronavirus cases

 Three Newcastle pubs and a Toronto court have been shut after contact with COVID-positive people, while NSW has recorded 13 new cases and revised mask advice.
SBS

Nigerians' double blow: Currency woes and Covid-19

 Entrepreneurs in oil-rich Nigeria are finding it difficult to weather the...
WorldNews

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

Lions place QB Matthew Stafford on COVID-19 list

 Quarterback Matthew Stafford is the eighth player that the Detroit Lions have placed on the COVID-19 list and the most prominent NFL player so far.
USATODAY.com

NFL star opts out of season after treating COVID-19 patients

 "At some point, you realize 'I'm privileged.' You know? I still have a job," he told CBS News' Dana Jacobson. "I'm well, my family is safe. So then you start..
CBS News

Kansas City Super Bowl star spends off-season treating COVID-19 patients on the front lines

 The Kansas City Chiefs are set to defend their Super Bowl championship this NFL season, without the help of their starting lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. The..
CBS News

Former Patriots wide receiver Brown suspended for eight games without pay

 Former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is suspended for eight games without pay, the NFL announces.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CDC: 44% of attendees at Georgia overnight camp test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

CDC: 44% of attendees at Georgia overnight camp test positive for COVID-19

Nearly half of those who attended an overnight camp held in Georgia have tested positive for COVID-19. 344 campers and staff members have been tested and received their results. Of the 344 available..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
COVID-19 Forces 20 Percent of MLB Teams to Delay Games [Video]

COVID-19 Forces 20 Percent of MLB Teams to Delay Games

COVID-19 Forces 20 Percent of MLB Teams to Delay Games Pro baseball has been back for a little over a week, but COVID-19 is causing issues. According to Fox News, three games were postponed on Friday..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published
Ram Temple: Priest, 15 cops test Covid positive in Ayodhya l Latest updates [Video]

Ram Temple: Priest, 15 cops test Covid positive in Ayodhya l Latest updates

A priest and 15 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. This comes ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled to be held in the Ayodhya on August 5. The..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:15Published

Tweets about this