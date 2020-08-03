Senior Bihar police officer investigating Sushant Singh Rajput case 'forcibly quarantined' after reaching Mumbai

Global  
 

DNA Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
IPS officer Vinay Tiwari heading a police team from Patna probing case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has been 'forcibly quarantined' by the municipal authorities in Mumbai.
