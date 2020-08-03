Senior Bihar police officer investigating Sushant Singh Rajput case 'forcibly quarantined' after reaching Mumbai
Monday, 3 August 2020 () IPS officer Vinay Tiwari heading a police team from Patna probing case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has been 'forcibly quarantined' by the municipal authorities in Mumbai.
Minister of State of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, RK Singh on August 02 stated that the Mumbai police didn't do anything in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. He said, "People's demand for transferring case to CBI is justified. I took this request to Maharashtra CM, but he was not in favour. CBI...