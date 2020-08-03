Global  
 

Tropical Storm Isaias grazes Florida, heads up East Coast

WorldNews Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Isaias grazes Florida, heads up East CoastMIAMI, Aug 2 - The Florida coast looked set to avoid major damage late on Sunday with Tropical Storm Isaias keeping offshore as it rumbles north, although it could strengthen to a hurricane by the time it reaches the Carolinas on Monday packing heavy winds and rain. By 8 p.m. ET (0000 GMT), Isaias was about 55 miles (90 km) east-southeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, heading north-northwestward with top sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km per hour), the...
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: The latest on Tropical Storm Isaias as it makes its way toward Florida's east coast

The latest on Tropical Storm Isaias as it makes its way toward Florida's east coast

 Isaias is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane as it makes its way toward the east coast of Florida.

Hurricane Isaias Hurricane Isaias Category 1 Atlantic hurricane in 2020

Tropical Storm Isaias hits Florida coast with high winds and dangerous surf

 Tropical Storm Isaias is churning off Florida's east coast, after unleashing high winds and dangerous surf along the state's Atlantic coast. Now, the storm is..
CBS News

Tropical Storm Isaias, Grazing Florida, Takes Aim at Carolinas

 The Florida coast was spared severe damage on Sunday, but much of the Eastern Seaboard is threatened with flooding rains.
NYTimes.com
Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast [Video]

Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast

Isaias, downgraded from a hurricane but still a powerful tropical storm, moved along Florida's eastern coast on Sunday, bringing strong winds but no longer posing a storm surge threat. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:57

Virus-hit Florida spared by weakened TC Isaias

 Florida's east coast is getting heavy rain from Tropical Storm Isaias, and officials are watching it warily because it threatens to snarl efforts to contain the..
USATODAY.com

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years

 CAPE CANAVERAL : , Fla. (AP) — Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf..
WorldNews

Florida breaks single-day COVID-19 death toll as hurricane looms

 Florida is facing record high coronavirus deaths as Hurricane Isaias approaches. State-run testing sites have been shut down and hurricane shelters will require..
CBS News

Florida man once bitten by alligator is chomped by 8-foot shark while on vacation

 Justin Stuller is now sporting two dozen stitches and a small limp after tangling with an eight-foot lemon shark in the Florida Keys.
USATODAY.com

East Coast of the United States East Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States

Coronavirus Updates: Latest News and Analysis

 Florida, with over 7,000 virus deaths, now faces hurricane season as the storm Isaias threatens the East Coast.
NYTimes.com

Miami Miami City in Florida, United States

An underwater webcam in the port of Miami has become a lockdown sensation.

 An underwater webcam in the port of Miami has become a lockdown sensation thanks to its tailless star 'Oval'.
BBC News

Hurricane Isaias churns through Bahamas en route to Florida's east coast; North Carolina island evacuated

 Miami closed beaches, marines and parks as Hurricane Isaias churned through the Bahamas on Saturday on a path skirting Florida to the East Coast.
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Isaias forecast to become Category 2 storm; east coast of Florida in forecast path

 Hurricane Isaias may strengthen to a Category 2. Tropical storm conditions are likely in Miami on Friday night or early Saturday morning.
USATODAY.com

Cape Canaveral, Florida Cape Canaveral, Florida City in Florida

NASA rover Perseverance blasts off to Mars seeking signs of life

 DALLAS : NASA launched its latest Mars rover, dubbed Perseverance, on Thursday, the first step in the space agency’s newest effort to hunt for signs of ancient..
WorldNews

Tracking Isaias: Vanessa Murdock With The Latest [Video]

Tracking Isaias: Vanessa Murdock With The Latest

The tropical storm is expected to threaten the Tri-State Area starting Tuesday.

Credit: WLNY CBS NY     Duration: 01:47
Florida Has 1-2 Punch Of Problems [Video]

Florida Has 1-2 Punch Of Problems

Already overrun by the coronavirus pandemic, Florida is also dealing with Tropical Storm Isaias. CBS2's Manuel Bojorquez reports

Credit: WLNY CBS NY     Duration: 01:36
Tracking the Tropics | Aug. 2 8 p.m. update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | Aug. 2 8 p.m. update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:08

