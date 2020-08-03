|
Tropical Storm Isaias grazes Florida, heads up East Coast
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
MIAMI, Aug 2 - The Florida coast looked set to avoid major damage late on Sunday with Tropical Storm Isaias keeping offshore as it rumbles north, although it could strengthen to a hurricane by the time it reaches the Carolinas on Monday packing heavy winds and rain. By 8 p.m. ET (0000 GMT), Isaias was about 55 miles (90 km) east-southeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, heading north-northwestward with top sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km per hour), the...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hurricane Isaias Category 1 Atlantic hurricane in 2020
Tropical Storm Isaias hits Florida coast with high winds and dangerous surfTropical Storm Isaias is churning off Florida's east coast, after unleashing high winds and dangerous surf along the state's Atlantic coast. Now, the storm is..
CBS News
Tropical Storm Isaias, Grazing Florida, Takes Aim at CarolinasThe Florida coast was spared severe damage on Sunday, but much of the Eastern Seaboard is threatened with flooding rains.
NYTimes.com
Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:57Published
Virus-hit Florida spared by weakened TC IsaiasFlorida's east coast is getting heavy rain from Tropical Storm Isaias, and officials are watching it warily because it threatens to snarl efforts to contain the..
USATODAY.com
Florida State in the southeastern United States
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 yearsCAPE CANAVERAL : , Fla. (AP) — Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf..
WorldNews
Florida breaks single-day COVID-19 death toll as hurricane loomsFlorida is facing record high coronavirus deaths as Hurricane Isaias approaches. State-run testing sites have been shut down and hurricane shelters will require..
CBS News
Florida man once bitten by alligator is chomped by 8-foot shark while on vacationJustin Stuller is now sporting two dozen stitches and a small limp after tangling with an eight-foot lemon shark in the Florida Keys.
USATODAY.com
East Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States
Coronavirus Updates: Latest News and AnalysisFlorida, with over 7,000 virus deaths, now faces hurricane season as the storm Isaias threatens the East Coast.
NYTimes.com
Miami City in Florida, United States
An underwater webcam in the port of Miami has become a lockdown sensation.An underwater webcam in the port of Miami has become a lockdown sensation thanks to its tailless star 'Oval'.
BBC News
Hurricane Isaias churns through Bahamas en route to Florida's east coast; North Carolina island evacuatedMiami closed beaches, marines and parks as Hurricane Isaias churned through the Bahamas on Saturday on a path skirting Florida to the East Coast.
USATODAY.com
Hurricane Isaias forecast to become Category 2 storm; east coast of Florida in forecast pathHurricane Isaias may strengthen to a Category 2. Tropical storm conditions are likely in Miami on Friday night or early Saturday morning.
USATODAY.com
Cape Canaveral, Florida City in Florida
NASA rover Perseverance blasts off to Mars seeking signs of lifeDALLAS : NASA launched its latest Mars rover, dubbed Perseverance, on Thursday, the first step in the space agency’s newest effort to hunt for signs of ancient..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this