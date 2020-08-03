Apple Fire: Massive California wildfire forces evacuations

A massive fire burning in California's Riverside County has scorched more than 20,000 acres and has forced thousands to evacuate. CBS Los Angeles' Desmond Shaw..

Experts say more restrictions could be needed, but county and state health officials won't say what their plans are for the coming weeks

When voters legalized marijuana three years ago, advocates said illegal operations would be pushed out and the state would make hundreds of millions in tax..

California Wildfire Surpasses Last Year's Biggest Blaze



Two Northern California wildfires have merged to form one that exceeds the size of last year’s biggest blaze in the state, fire officials said Thursday morning. The Caldwell fire ― which was.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 3 days ago

Driver Causes Massive Splash after Uprooting Fire Hydrant



Occurred on June 5, 2020 / Berkeley, California, USA Info from Licensor: "This was the result of a car hitting fire hydrant." Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:23 Published 2 weeks ago