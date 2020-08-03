Global  
 

Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ soars top slot

Monday, 3 August 2020
Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ soars top slotTaylor Swift’s fantasy-streaked eighth studio album — recorded in secrecy in quarantine and released on July 24 with only a few hours’ notice — moved the sales-and-streams equivalent of 846,000 copies in the United States in its first week of availability, according to Nielsen Music. That’s the biggest opening for any record this year — and the biggest sales week for any album since Swift’s 2019 LP, ‘Lover’, which notched 867,000 copies in September. ‘Folklore’s’...
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 10 Fan Theories About Taylor Swift's Folklore

Top 10 Fan Theories About Taylor Swift's Folklore 07:19

 You may be surprised by these fan theories about Taylor Swift's "Folklore." For this list, we’ll be looking at fans’ ideas about what’s going on beneath the surface of these new tracks.

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress

Taylor Swift responds to accusation she copied 'Folklore' logo from Black designer

 Taylor Swift has responded to accusations that she stole the logo of her latest merchandise for "Folklore" from Black designer Amira Rasool's company.
Taylor Swift's 40 best lyrics, definitively ranked

 We ranked Taylor Swift's best 40 song lyrics, from "Taylor Swift"s country roots to the moody surprise quarantine album "Folklore."
Blake Lively raving about Taylor Swift's new album amid baby-name reveal drama [Video]

Blake Lively raving about Taylor Swift's new album amid baby-name reveal drama

Blake Lively has made it clear she has no problem with her friend Taylor Swift's revealing of the name of her third child on her new album Folklore by raving about the release.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
Critics Love Taylor Swift's New Album [Video]

Critics Love Taylor Swift's New Album

On Friday, Taylor Swift released her eighth studio album, "Folklore." Critics love the album. Business Insider ""Folklore" might be Swift's best album." "This is a mature, poetic, truly remarkable body of work." Reviews praise the seamless tracklist and detailed stories. Swift's album came as a surprise to fans. "Folklore" debuted number one on the Billboard music charts.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Beyoncé's Visual Album 'Black Is King,' Billie Eilish's New Song 'My Future' & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

Beyoncé's Visual Album 'Black Is King,' Billie Eilish's New Song 'My Future' & More Music News | Billboard News

Beyoncé's visual album 'Black Is King' is here, Billie Eilish's new song "my future" is the top trending video on YouTube and Taylor Swift has the best reaction to a fan missing her surprise album..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:59Published
Taylor Swift Rebrands Album Merch After Being Accused of Ripping off Design [Video]

Taylor Swift Rebrands Album Merch After Being Accused of Ripping off Design

Taylor Swift Rebrands Album Merch After Being Accused of Ripping off Design The singer and her team are taking action after being accused of stealing the logo from Amira Rasool’s Black-owned brand,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published
Taylor Swift Responds to Swiftie Who Missed the Surprise 'Folklore' Release | Billboard News [Video]

Taylor Swift Responds to Swiftie Who Missed the Surprise 'Folklore' Release | Billboard News

If you have any access to WiFi at all, you know by now that Taylor Swift released her surprise album, folklore, last week. However, one megafan had no idea--because she was out in nature on a camping..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:03Published

Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ soars top slot

Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ soars top slot Taylor Swift’s fantasy-streaked eighth studio album — recorded in secrecy in quarantine and released on July 24 with only a few hours’ notice — moved the...
Taylor Swift Drops New Version of 'Cardigan' & It Will Only Be Available For 24 Hours!

 Taylor Swift just surprised fans with a brand new version of her new single, “Cardigan”. The 30-year-old musician released a version she’s calling “Cabin...
Karlie Kloss Might Have Supported Taylor Swift's New Album 'Folklore' In This Way

 Taylor Swift surprised everyone when she surprisingly dropped a brand new album over the weekend, called Folklore. Fans, and many of her celeb friends, spoke out...
