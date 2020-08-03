Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ soars top slot Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

’s fantasy-streaked eighth studio album — recorded in secrecy in quarantine and released on July 24 with only a few hours’ notice — moved the sales-and-streams equivalent of 846,000 copies in the United States in its first week of availability, according to Nielsen Music. That’s the biggest opening for any record this year — and the biggest sales week for any album since Swift’s 2019 LP, ‘Lover’, which notched 867,000 copies in September. ‘Folklore’s’... Taylor Swift ’s fantasy-streaked eighth studio album — recorded in secrecy in quarantine and released on July 24 with only a few hours’ notice — moved the sales-and-streams equivalent of 846,000 copies in the United States in its first week of availability, according to Nielsen Music. That’s the biggest opening for any record this year — and the biggest sales week for any album since Swift’s 2019 LP, ‘Lover’, which notched 867,000 copies in September. ‘Folklore’s’... 👓 View full article

