Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ soars top slot
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Taylor Swift’s fantasy-streaked eighth studio album — recorded in secrecy in quarantine and released on July 24 with only a few hours’ notice — moved the sales-and-streams equivalent of 846,000 copies in the United States in its first week of availability, according to Nielsen Music. That’s the biggest opening for any record this year — and the biggest sales week for any album since Swift’s 2019 LP, ‘Lover’, which notched 867,000 copies in September. ‘Folklore’s’...
Taylor Swift responds to accusation she copied 'Folklore' logo from Black designerTaylor Swift has responded to accusations that she stole the logo of her latest merchandise for "Folklore" from Black designer Amira Rasool's company.
Taylor Swift's 40 best lyrics, definitively rankedWe ranked Taylor Swift's best 40 song lyrics, from "Taylor Swift"s country roots to the moody surprise quarantine album "Folklore."
