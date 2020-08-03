Dunkin' employee in Illinois arrested after state trooper finds mucus in coffee

How Dunkin Will Cash In On Coffee Shop Closures



Local coffee shops have been hammered by CoronaVirus. Many of local coffee shops have been forced to close. On Thursday, Dunkin' executives said they see the closures as an opportunity for the chain to expand. Dunkin' Brands CEO David Hoffmann said the company is well-positioned compared to struggling independent coffee shops. Business Insider said Dunkin' position is in part due to its low prices and booming drive-thru business.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:25 Published on January 1, 1970