|
|
|
Australia’s Victoria State Declared Disaster Area Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Strict curfew imposed for Melbourne’s five million residents as COVID-19 outbreak shows no sign of waning
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Aus: COVID lockdown in state of Victoria
A disaster has been declared in Victoria, Australia, after a major coronavirus spike that's been blamed on 'lockdown fatigue'.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:05Published
|
Australian police lock down major state border
Australians wanting to enter New South Wales state from Victoria in the early hours of Wednesday (July 8) were forced to show permits allowing travel or be turned around, as officials scramble to..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:59Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|