Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia’s Victoria State Declared Disaster Area Due to Coronavirus Outbreak 

VOA News Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Strict curfew imposed for Melbourne’s five million residents as COVID-19 outbreak shows no sign of waning
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Published
News video: Coronavirus: Melbourne under curfew as Australia's Victoria state imposes new lockdown

Coronavirus: Melbourne under curfew as Australia's Victoria state imposes new lockdown 02:55

 Sweeping new coronavirus restrictions were imposed from Sunday night, after a disaster was declared in the virus-hit Australian state.View on euronews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Aus: COVID lockdown in state of Victoria [Video]

Aus: COVID lockdown in state of Victoria

A disaster has been declared in Victoria, Australia, after a major coronavirus spike that's been blamed on 'lockdown fatigue'.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:05Published
Australian police lock down major state border [Video]

Australian police lock down major state border

Australians wanting to enter New South Wales state from Victoria in the early hours of Wednesday (July 8) were forced to show permits allowing travel or be turned around, as officials scramble to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Australia’s Victoria declares disaster, sets curfew to curb COVID-19

Australia’s Victoria declares disaster, sets curfew to curb COVID-19 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s Victoria...
WorldNews

Coronavirus Global Updates, August 2: Australia’s Victoria declares state of disaster; deaths in Latin America cross 2 lakh
Indian Express

Victoria announces State of Disaster as Melbourne enters drastic Stage 4 coronavirus lockdown

 With the Melbourne outbreak showing no signs of slowing, Victorian health authorities are preparing to introduce further restrictions in the state.
SBS


Tweets about this

africanfm

African FM Australia’s Victoria State Declared Disaster Area Due to Coronavirus Outbreak  https://t.co/8ukS4B810q https://t.co/e7Qx9Vlk38 14 seconds ago

Paul31607029

Paul @realDonaldTrump We here in Victoria Australia Declared a state of disaster in response to registering over 700 cas… https://t.co/g9TeO4er4g 27 seconds ago

JodyField

Follow @JodyField https://t.co/UTrITX6wzO Australia’s Victoria State Declared Disaster Area Due to Coronavirus Outbreak … https://t.co/v0g5QzbIRa 2 minutes ago

BBCRadioLincs

BBC Radio Lincolnshire Join @melvynprior from 10: 🎶 Looking for singers for #Lincolnshire's Biggest Choir! 🤡 New @BBCLincsIntro… https://t.co/9ntk6Ok2Xs 8 minutes ago

baritoneukenj

baritoneukenj RT @SethAbramson: In Australia, the state of Victoria had 7 COVID-19 deaths yesterday. It immediately enacted curfews. A state of emergenc… 9 minutes ago

jpavlovic801

JIMMY PAVLOVIC RT @newscomauHQ: .@realDonaldTrump took a dig at Australia after a “state of disaster” was declared in Victoria yesterday, despite US cases… 9 minutes ago

judy_beverage

Beverage Judy RT @thedailybeast: The Australian state of Victoria, which includes the capital city of Melbourne, has declared a disaster and will be unde… 14 minutes ago

Frontlinestory

Frontline A state of disaster was declared in Australia's #Victoria on Sunday. The local government implemented a night… https://t.co/CH9MiMBeJg 20 minutes ago