African FM Australia’s Victoria State Declared Disaster Area Due to Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/8ukS4B810q https://t.co/e7Qx9Vlk38 14 seconds ago Paul @realDonaldTrump We here in Victoria Australia Declared a state of disaster in response to registering over 700 cas… https://t.co/g9TeO4er4g 27 seconds ago Follow @JodyField https://t.co/UTrITX6wzO Australia’s Victoria State Declared Disaster Area Due to Coronavirus Outbreak … https://t.co/v0g5QzbIRa 2 minutes ago BBC Radio Lincolnshire Join @melvynprior from 10: 🎶 Looking for singers for #Lincolnshire's Biggest Choir! 🤡 New @BBCLincsIntro… https://t.co/9ntk6Ok2Xs 8 minutes ago baritoneukenj RT @SethAbramson: In Australia, the state of Victoria had 7 COVID-19 deaths yesterday. It immediately enacted curfews. A state of emergenc… 9 minutes ago JIMMY PAVLOVIC RT @newscomauHQ: .@realDonaldTrump took a dig at Australia after a “state of disaster” was declared in Victoria yesterday, despite US cases… 9 minutes ago Beverage Judy RT @thedailybeast: The Australian state of Victoria, which includes the capital city of Melbourne, has declared a disaster and will be unde… 14 minutes ago Frontline A state of disaster was declared in Australia's #Victoria on Sunday. The local government implemented a night… https://t.co/CH9MiMBeJg 20 minutes ago