Lebanon ex-PM Hariri assassination verdict due this week

Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The Hague : A UN-backed tribunal will give its verdict Friday on the 2005 murder of former Lebanese premier Rafic Hariri , but questions will remain over a long and costly trial whose suspects remain at large. Four alleged members of the Shiite Muslim fundamentalist group Hezbollah are on trial in absentia at the court in the Netherlands over the huge Beirut suicide bombing that killed Sunni billionaire Hariri and 21 other people. The judgment harks back to an event that changed the face of the Middle East , with Hariri's assassination triggering a wave of demonstrations that pushed Syrian forces out of Lebanon after 30 years. The court is billed as the world's first...