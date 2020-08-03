Lebanon ex-PM Hariri assassination verdict due this week

Face Coverings, Social Distancing Can Reduce COVID-19 Spread By 65%



Wearing a mask, social distancing, and regular handwashing could reduce the spread of COVID-19. In fact, it could reduce the spread by as much as 65%, according to reports at UPI. Researchers from the Netherlands also applaud government-imposed social distancing measures. This includes closure of non-essential businesses and "stay-at-home" orders. These moves could delay the peak of an epidemic by up to seven months.

