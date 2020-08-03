|
Biden vs. Trump: Live 2020 Election Updates
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Joe Biden is making a new effort to challenge President Trump in Ohio. And in Maricopa County, Ariz., Joe Arpaio is seeking a return as sheriff at age 88.
