Biden vs. Trump: Live 2020 Election Updates

Monday, 3 August 2020
Joe Biden is making a new effort to challenge President Trump in Ohio. And in Maricopa County, Ariz., Joe Arpaio is seeking a return as sheriff at age 88.
News video: US election: Trump trailing Biden by eight points

US election: Trump trailing Biden by eight points 00:37

 A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Biden vs. Trump: Live Updates for the 2020 Election 

 Joe Biden’s campaign offered a snapshot of its strategy, and The Times checked back in on the top contenders to be his running mate.
NYTimes.com

Biden vs. Trump: 2020 Election Live Updates

 Joe Biden is preparing to deliver a speech outlining his vision for combating systemic racism. A watchdog group has filed a complaint with the Federal Election...
NYTimes.com


