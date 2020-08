You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Italy: Genoa inaugurates bridge, two years after tragedy Genoa's Morandi motorway bridge collapsed in 2018, killing 43 people and injuring hundreds. The new bridge has been designed by a star architect and built in...

Deutsche Welle 11 hours ago



Genoa readies new bridge two years after tragic collapse Renowned architect Renzo Piano says his replacement for the Morandi bridge "is born of tragedy".

BBC News 6 hours ago



As Genoa Inaugurates New Bridge, the Feeling Is Bittersweet Built in less than two years to replace the collapsed Morandi bridge, the new span is already a point of pride for Italy. But residents fear it will not be...

NYTimes.com 20 hours ago





Tweets about this