Lewis Hamilton: FIA boss Jean Todt hails world champion's anti-racism stance

BBC News Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
FIA president Jean Todt supports Lewis Hamilton's efforts in promoting anti-racism.
Jean Todt Jean Todt FIA President, UN SG's Special Envoy for Road Safety


Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton British racing driver, six-time Formula One World Champion

Lewis Hamilton wins British GP after puncture on last lap

 Lewis Hamilton wins seventh career British Grand Prix with shredded tyre after getting puncture on final lap.
BBC News

British GP: Lewis Hamilton's brilliance and another race for Nico Hulkenberg

 Lewis Hamilton's perfect pole can't prevent him missing the fans, as Nico Hulkenberg is set to drive a second race.
BBC News

Hamilton's brilliance and another race for Hulkenberg: British GP all you need to know

 Lewis Hamilton's perfect pole can't prevent him missing the fans, as Nico Hulkenberg is set to drive a second race.
BBC News

Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile International sport governing body

Sergio Perez will not compete in F1 after positive Covid-19 test [Video]

Sergio Perez will not compete in F1 after positive Covid-19 test

The Racing Point driver Sergio Perez has been ruled out of the upcomingBritish GP after testing positive for Coronavirus, the FIA has announced. TheMexican driver has been self-isolating and was absent from Silverstone onThursday, after a previous test came back with an inconclusive result. Theresult of a second retest showed he was positive.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published

British GP: Lewis Hamilton's brilliance and another race for Nico Hulkenberg

 Lewis Hamilton's perfect pole can't prevent him missing the fans, as Nico Hulkenberg is set to drive a second race.
BBC Sport


