|
Lewis Hamilton: FIA boss Jean Todt hails world champion's anti-racism stance
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
FIA president Jean Todt supports Lewis Hamilton's efforts in promoting anti-racism.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jean Todt FIA President, UN SG's Special Envoy for Road Safety
Lewis Hamilton British racing driver, six-time Formula One World Champion
Lewis Hamilton wins British GP after puncture on last lapLewis Hamilton wins seventh career British Grand Prix with shredded tyre after getting puncture on final lap.
BBC News
British GP: Lewis Hamilton's brilliance and another race for Nico HulkenbergLewis Hamilton's perfect pole can't prevent him missing the fans, as Nico Hulkenberg is set to drive a second race.
BBC News
Hamilton's brilliance and another race for Hulkenberg: British GP all you need to knowLewis Hamilton's perfect pole can't prevent him missing the fans, as Nico Hulkenberg is set to drive a second race.
BBC News
Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile International sport governing body
Sergio Perez will not compete in F1 after positive Covid-19 test
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:32Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this