|
Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac tears ACL during NBA restart
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac suffered a torn left anterior cruciate ligament Sunday against the Sacramento Kings, the team announced.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jonathan Isaac American basketball player
NBA's Jonathan Isaac Tears ACL 2 Days After Anthem Standing DemonstrationJonathan Isaac -- the Magic player who stood for the national anthem and did not wear a BLM shirt before Orlando's game last Friday -- has torn his ACL and will..
TMZ.com
NBA’s Jonathan Isaac STANDS for anthem. That’s what racists want, people on Twitter cry out (but some praise him, too)Jonathan Isaac has become the first NBA athlete to stand for the national anthem as the league restarted its season after a 20-week pause due to Covid-19,..
WorldNews
NBA star bucks trend of kneeling for anthemOrlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac becomes the first NBA player not to kneel during the national anthem since the league resumed.
BBC News
Orlando Magic American professional basketball team based in Orlando, FL
Anterior cruciate ligament Type of cruciate ligament in the human knee
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league
Today in History for August 3rdHighlights of this day in history: Christopher Columbus sets sail; Europe slides further into World War I; A Cold War case heats up Capitol Hill; Air traffic..
USATODAY.com
NBA live updates: What does Day 4 have in store for NBA fans?Day 4 of bubble basketball at Disney kicks off with an East matchup -- Wizards and Nets. Stay tuned for all of the day's updates, analysis.
USATODAY.com
NBA: Kyle Lowry leads Toronto Raptors to win over LA LakersKyle Lowry stars in the Toronto Raptors' 107-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Orlando.
BBC News
Sacramento Kings American professional basketball team based in Sacramento, California
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this