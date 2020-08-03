Global  
 

Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac tears ACL during NBA restart

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 August 2020
Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac suffered a torn left anterior cruciate ligament Sunday against the Sacramento Kings, the team announced.
Sacramento Kings Sacramento Kings American professional basketball team based in Sacramento, California

