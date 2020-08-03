Irish Nobel Peace laureate, architect of Good Friday Agreement John Hume dies

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has paid tribute to John Hume, who has died at the age of 83. The former SDLP leader was instrumental in achieving peace in Northern Ireland through the Good Friday Agreement.
Former prime minister Tony Blair, who was in office when the Good FridayAgreement was signed, described John Hume as "a political titan; a visionarywho refused to believe the future had to be the same..
John Hume, the former SDLP leader, has died He was awarded the Nobel peace prize for efforts in forging the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland.