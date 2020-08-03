Global  
 

Irish Nobel Peace laureate, architect of Good Friday Agreement John Hume dies

Deutsche Welle Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
John Hume was a 1998 Nobel peace prize recipient for his efforts to bring peace to Northern Ireland after decades of conflict.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Tony Blair pays tribute to former SDLP leader John Hume

Tony Blair pays tribute to former SDLP leader John Hume 01:41

 Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has paid tribute to John Hume, who has died at the age of 83. The former SDLP leader was instrumental in achieving peace in Northern Ireland through the Good Friday Agreement. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on...

Tony Blair pays tribute to John Hume's role in Northern Ireland [Video]

Tony Blair pays tribute to John Hume's role in Northern Ireland

Former prime minister Tony Blair, who was in office when the Good FridayAgreement was signed, described John Hume as "a political titan; a visionarywho refused to believe the future had to be the same..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
North Ireland leader John Hume passes away [Video]

North Ireland leader John Hume passes away

Tributes are being paid to the Nobel prize winner, and leading player in the Northern Ireland peace process.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:53Published
John Hume, whose work led to the Northern Irish peace process, dies aged 83

John Hume, whose work led to the Northern Irish peace process, dies aged 83 John Hume, the former SDLP leader, has died He was awarded the Nobel peace prize for efforts in forging the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland.
John Hume: From diverting off path to priesthood to civil rights campaigner, Good Friday Agreement architect and Nobel laureate

 John Hume was regarded by many as the driving force behind Northern Ireland’s 1998 Good Friday peace agreement.
