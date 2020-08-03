Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spain's ex-king Juan Carlos leaves country amid suspicions of bribery

Deutsche Welle Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
As Spain investigates former king Juan Carlos I for alleged money laundering, the retired monarch has decided to move out of the country. In his letter, he claims he had "always wanted the best for Spain and the Crown."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: DJ Spits Jägermeister on Crowd Amid Coronavirus Surge

DJ Spits Jägermeister on Crowd Amid Coronavirus Surge 01:58

 COSTA DEL SOL, SPAIN — Revelers were left soaked in saliva after a DJ spat Jägermeister over them, despite the country making the biggest jump in coronavirus cases since the national lockdown was lifted in June. The footage posted to Facebook shows the moment Malaga-born DJ Fali Sotomayor...

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Spain's former King Juan Carlos to leave country amid financial scandal

 Decision to leave Spain due to 'public repercussions of certain episodes of my past private life', says former monarch
Independent

Spain's embattled ex-King Juan Carlos to leave country

 This comes weeks after the embattled former king was linked to an investigation into alleged corruption.
BBC News

Spain’s former king leaving country amid financial scandal

 Former king Juan Carlos has said he is leaving Spain to live in another country amid a financial scandal.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this