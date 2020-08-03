Spain's ex-king Juan Carlos leaves country amid suspicions of bribery
Monday, 3 August 2020 () As Spain investigates former king Juan Carlos I for alleged money laundering, the retired monarch has decided to move out of the country. In his letter, he claims he had "always wanted the best for Spain and the Crown."
