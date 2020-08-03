Global  
 

Navy investigates video of dogs attacking Kaepernick fill-in

WorldNews Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Navy investigates video of dogs attacking Kaepernick fill-inFORT LAUDERDALE — The U.S. Navy is investigating an incident in which dogs attacked a “Colin Kaepernick stand-in” during a K-9 demonstration during a 2019 fundraiser at the Navy Seals Museum in Florida. The Navy said in a statement posted on Twitter that officials became aware of the video on Sunday....
