Navy investigates video of dogs attacking Kaepernick fill-in

Meet The First Black Female Tactical Jet Aviator



Meet the U.S. Navy's first black female tactical Jet Aviator. this is LT. J.G. (Junior Grade) Madeline “MADDY” Swegle. The chief of Naval Air Training is set to "wing" Virginia Native, LT. Swegle, on Friday 31 July. LT. Swegle has been flying a U.S. Navy T-45 Goshawk training aircraft during undergraduate tactical air (strike) pilot training at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas. "My parents raised me & told me I could be whatever I wanted to be," says Swegle.

