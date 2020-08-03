Global  
 

John Hume, who worked to end Northern Ireland violence, dies at 83

Monday, 3 August 2020
John Hume, who worked to end Northern Ireland violence, dies at 83LONDONJohn Hume, the visionary politician who won a Nobel Peace Prize for fashioning the agreement that ended violence in his native Northern Ireland, has died at 83, his family said Monday. The Catholic leader of the moderate Social Democratic and Labour Party, Hume was seen as the principal architect of Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace agreement. He shared the prize later that year with the Protestant leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, David Trimble, for their efforts to end the sectarian violence that plagued the region for three decades and left more than 3,500 people dead. “I want to see Ireland as an example to men and women everywhere of what can be achieved by living for ideals,...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
John Hume, Northern Ireland peace maker, dies

John Hume, Northern Ireland peace maker, dies 01:38

 John Hume, a Roman Catholic architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday peace agreement who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending 30 years of sectarian violence, has died at the age of 83. Francis Maguire reports.

John Hume hailed as Ireland's Martin Luther King

John Hume hailed as Ireland’s Martin Luther King

Current SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, who represents the Foyle seat Mr Hume heldfor two decades, said the island had lost its most significant andconsequential political figure of the 20th century. As he signed a book ofcondolence in Derry on Monday, Mr Eastwood compared his political hero to thefamous US civil rights leader. “John Hume was our Martin Luther King,” hesaid. “He was the greatest Irishman ever and he achieved something that no onecould ever achieve before him: he ended the Anglo-Irish conflict, the conflictthat had gone on for 800 years, and he gave my generation the opportunity toachieve our political goals peacefully and democratically, and that is anenormous legacy.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Tony Blair pays tribute to John Hume's role in Northern Ireland

Tony Blair pays tribute to John Hume's role in Northern Ireland

Former prime minister Tony Blair, who was in office when the Good FridayAgreement was signed, described John Hume as "a political titan; a visionarywho refused to believe the future had to be the same as the past". "It wasJohn Hume, probably more than anyone else, who sat me down and said, 'look, Iknow you're a new prime minister and I know a lot of people will be tellingyou this is impossible but I'm telling you, it can be done'," Mr Blair said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
North Ireland leader John Hume passes away

North Ireland leader John Hume passes away

Tributes are being paid to the Nobel prize winner, and leading player in the Northern Ireland peace process.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO

Gerry Adams: John Hume's role 'bigger than the peace process'

Gerry Adams: John Hume's role 'bigger than the peace process'

Gerry Adams described John Hume’s role as “bigger than the peace process”. Theformer SDLP leader, who has died at 83, was one of the key architects of peacein Northern Ireland His participation in secret talks with then-Sinn Feinpresident Mr Adams in the late 1980s and early 1990s was a key catalyst forthe nascent peace process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

USATODAY.com
John Hume: Principled politician who put peace in Northern Ireland above all else

 Like so many, the Derryman took part in the civil rights protests and marches that began in 1968. Despite harassment and death threats from every side, he went..
Independent
Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83

Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83

Former SDLP leader John Hume has died at the age of 83. Mr Hume, who wasawarded the Nobel Peace Prize for efforts in forging the Good Friday Agreementin Northern Ireland, had suffered ill health for a number of years. The formerFoyle MP had dementia and was cared for in the Owen Mor nursing home inLondonderry.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

John Hume death: Northern Irish politician who won Nobel Peace price dies, aged 83

 John Hume, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his part in bringing peace to Northern Ireland, has died aged 83.
Independent

Tony Blair pays tribute to former SDLP leader John Hume

Tony Blair pays tribute to former SDLP leader John Hume

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has paid tribute to John Hume, who has died at the age of 83. The former SDLP leader was instrumental in achieving peace in Northern Ireland through the Good Friday Agreement. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
John Hume: Nobel laureate and former leader of Northern Ireland's SDLP has died

[CDATA[John Hume: Nobel laureate and former leader of Northern Ireland's SDLP has died]]

[CDATA[]]

Credit: Euronews English
John Hume: Nobel laureate and former leader of Northern Ireland's SDLP has died

John Hume: Nobel laureate and former leader of Northern Ireland's SDLP has died

Hume, a Catholic, is chiefly known for being a key figure in the Northern Ireland peace process, having insisted on the importance of holding talks with republican party Sinn Féin.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)

"The Martin Luther King of N Ireland"

Credit: Sky News UK Studios
