John Hume, who worked to end Northern Ireland violence, dies at 83
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
LONDON — John Hume, the visionary politician who won a Nobel Peace Prize for fashioning the agreement that ended violence in his native Northern Ireland, has died at 83, his family said Monday. The Catholic leader of the moderate Social Democratic and Labour Party, Hume was seen as the principal architect of Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace agreement. He shared the prize later that year with the Protestant leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, David Trimble, for their efforts to end the sectarian violence that plagued the region for three decades and left more than 3,500 people dead. “I want to see Ireland as an example to men and women everywhere of what can be achieved by living for ideals,...
