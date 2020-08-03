Global  
 

Donald Trump Slams Dr. Birx As ‘Pathetic’ After Her Comments On Nancy Pelosi

WorldNews Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Donald Trump Slams Dr. Birx As ‘Pathetic’ After Her Comments On Nancy PelosiPresident Donald Trump took to Twitter this morning to call out Dr. Deborrah Birx, who is a member of his coronavirus task force,...
Video Credit: nypost - Published
News video: Trump rips 'pathetic' Deborah Birx for response over Nancy Pelosi criticism

Trump rips 'pathetic' Deborah Birx for response over Nancy Pelosi criticism 01:10

 Trump rips 'pathetic' Deborah Birx for response over Nancy Pelosi criticism

