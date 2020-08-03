Practice Updates Regarding Coronavirus

Monday, 3 August 2020 () Coronavirus Update In light of RECOMMENDATIONS from the ADA and the CDC, we’re briefly changing the manner in which our training works. We suggest that the entirety of our patients check the CDC’s site for data on the coronavirus and what we can do to slow the spread. Brief Changes to Our Schedule We will be changing our hours due to Coronavirus to Tuesdays and...
From suspension of international flights getting extended to European Union booking potential vaccine doses, here are the top updates on coronavirus. India extended the suspension of commercial international flights till August end. Restrictions, however, won’t apply to cargo and flights...
From another Ayodhya priest testing positive days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, to the government issuing guidelines for gymnasiums and yoga centres ahead of their reopening from August 5 - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The World Health Organisation has reportedly completed the groundwork in China for an investigation into the origin of the virus which causes the Covid-19 illness. WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also warned the world that although there is hope of development of an effective vaccine, there is also the possibility that we might never have a 'silver bullet' against the disease. Meanwhile, South Korean envoy to India, Shin Bong-kil, said that India has always been important when it comes to vaccines and the country also has a strong pharmaceutical industry. A controversy has broken out over the admission of Union Home minister Amit Shah to a private hospital in Gurugram after he tested positive for Covid infection. Congress' Shashi Tharoor said that patronage of the powerful is important to maintain public faith in government institutions. India also crossed a milestone in its fight against the virus. The country passed the landmark of 2 crore total tests on August 2. Watch the full video for the other updates regarding the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.
Despite vaccines in development, the head of the World Health Organization cautioned that the treatments had yet to prove effective and might only convey protection for a short time. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
CNN reports that with a death toll of over 153,000, the US has reported more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 than anywhere else in the world. Now, CNN reports that updated models show 20,000 more Americans could die in just the next three weeks. An ensemble forecast published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects more than 173,000 American deaths by August 22nd. University of Washington researcher Dr.
Nearly half of those who attended an overnight camp held in Georgia have tested positive for COVID-19. 344 campers and staff members have been tested and received their results. Of the 344 available results, 260 -- or 44% -- tested positive for the virus, according to UPI. 69% of the positive tests involved children aged 11 to 17. 20% were reported in children aged 6 to 10. The camp was held in compliance following issued ordered by republican Georgia governor Brian Kemp.
Dr. Deborah Birx on Sunday said America is in a new phase in its ongoing fight against the coronavirus. According to CNN, Dr. Birx said that the deadly virus is more widespread than when it first took..
Coronavirus Update In light of RECOMMENDATIONS from the ADA and the CDC, we're briefly changing the manner in which our training works. We suggest that the...